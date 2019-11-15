Fitness crucial for Suva in IDC

Suva President Ritesh Pratap knows how crucial fitness can be in a competition like the Courts Inter-District Championship.

The Capital side will be out to end their six-year drought in the IDC as they focus on getting the team up to par for the week-long tournament.

Suva last won the IDC in 2014 where they defeated Nadi in the final 1-nil at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Pratap says the team is injury free but will need to work on maintaining their winning momentum from the Vodafone Premier League.

“There are no major injuries in the team, all the players are well. The only place that we are working on is our fitness and also our scoring. That is the place that we are working on for the last three weeks. Looking at the VPL games and other tournaments that is the only area that we are working on very hard, so hopefully, by IDC we will be there.”

The Courts IDC will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva from the 6th to the 11th of next month.

The winner of the Courts IDC premier division will receive $25,000, the biggest prize money in any Fiji Football competition.