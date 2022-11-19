First win for Women's IDC champs

Defending champions Labasa is a step closer to making the Digicel Women’s Inter District Championship semi-finals.

This is after the side defeated a spirited Nadroga outfit 3-2 to register its first win in their second game today at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

Vanisha Kumar scored for Labasa from the penalty spot while Kalesi Suinibonu found the back of the net for Nadroga in the first half with the two sides locked 1-all at the break.

Veniana Simmons put Labasa in front just five minutes into the second half following some brilliant touches from Kumar outside the box.

Olympic bronze medalist Reapi Uluinasau was a constant threat for the Labasa defenders throughout the match, dribbling her way through with ease on many occasions.

Uluinasau at times also went past her Fijiana teammate Viniana Riwai who was playing for Labasa.

Anasimeci Volitikoro had a little run down the left not too long after that before beautifully turning inside with a powerful shot to put the Babasiga ladies up by 3-2.

Yesterday Nadroga defeated Navua 2-0 while Labasa drew 1-all with Rewa.

Tomorrow Nadroga plays Rewa at 11:30am and Labasa faces Navua at 1:30pm.