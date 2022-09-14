First win for Presidents 5 in OFC Futsal

The Fiji Football Presidents Five team recorded its first victory in the OFC Futsal Cup at the Vodafone Arena in Suva after thrashing Tonga 9-0.

This is the second loss for Tonga after going down to Vanuatu 9-0 as well last night.

Fiji Presidents netted six goals in the first half and another three in the second spell.

Ravneel Pal and Kavinesh Lal scored a double each.

Pal scooped the Player of the Match Award.

Other goals were scored by Aman Naidu, Nikil Chand, Shivnal Prasad, Prashant Chand and Mohammed Aman.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Futsal side will play Samoa tonight at 8:30.