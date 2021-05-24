Home

Football

First win for Nadroga, Labasa still winless

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 13, 2022 4:03 pm

Nadroga has recorded its first Digicel Premier League victory this season following a 1-0 win against Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

This means Labasa is now the only winless team in the league after four rounds.

Nadroga now has three points while Labasa drops to the bottom of the standings with two points.

Article continues after advertisement
TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA431061+510
SUVA431085+310
BA420284+46
NADI32015506
NAVUA42029906
TAILEVU NAITASIRI41125504
NASINU411245-14
LAUTOKA210174+33
NADROGA4103210
-83
LABASA502328-62

Both goalkeepers were not really tested in the first half despite the two teams having a few scoring chances.

Nadroga looked like the much better team in the first half, however, Akeimi Ralulu nearly put the Babasiga Lions in the lead on the stroke of halftime when his header failed to find the right top corner of the Stallions goal mouth.

It was not until the 62nd minute when Amani Makoe put hosts Nadroga in the lead via a penalty.

Labasa defender Iliesa Lino was penalized for a hand ball inside the box.

It was not going Labasa’s way after Ralulu copped a controversial direct red card in the 77th minute.

Nadroga coach Mohammed Nadeem says this is what they had been aiming for coming into today’s match.

“Oh this means millions for Nadroga, the fans had been waiting, the players have been trying and I thank the boys for the wonderful response that they have made after three embarrassing losses and this probably is the platform , I had been asking the fans to be patient and I’m very thankful that we got the three points this afternoon”.

But it was not only on field where cards were used but off the field as well.

Nadroga coach Nadeem Mohammed got a yellow while a team sponsor who came from Australia was shown a red card.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga1 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua-Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMSuva-NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi-RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium

