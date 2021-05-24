First win for Nadroga, Labasa still winless

Nadroga has recorded its first Digicel Premier League victory this season following a 1-0 win against Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

This means Labasa is now the only winless team in the league after four rounds.

Nadroga now has three points while Labasa drops to the bottom of the standings with two points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 4 3 1 0 6 1 +5 10 SUVA 4 3 1 0 8 5 +3 10 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 NAVUA 4 2 0 2 9 9 0 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 4 1 1 2 5 5 0 4 NASINU 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADROGA 4 1 0 3 2 10

-8 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2

Both goalkeepers were not really tested in the first half despite the two teams having a few scoring chances.

Nadroga looked like the much better team in the first half, however, Akeimi Ralulu nearly put the Babasiga Lions in the lead on the stroke of halftime when his header failed to find the right top corner of the Stallions goal mouth.

It was not until the 62nd minute when Amani Makoe put hosts Nadroga in the lead via a penalty.

Labasa defender Iliesa Lino was penalized for a hand ball inside the box.

It was not going Labasa’s way after Ralulu copped a controversial direct red card in the 77th minute.

Nadroga coach Mohammed Nadeem says this is what they had been aiming for coming into today’s match.

“Oh this means millions for Nadroga, the fans had been waiting, the players have been trying and I thank the boys for the wonderful response that they have made after three embarrassing losses and this probably is the platform , I had been asking the fans to be patient and I’m very thankful that we got the three points this afternoon”.

But it was not only on field where cards were used but off the field as well.

Nadroga coach Nadeem Mohammed got a yellow while a team sponsor who came from Australia was shown a red card.