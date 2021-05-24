First win for Nadroga in DPL

Nadroga kept its premier league hopes alive after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Navua at the Uprising Resort Ground.

This is Nadroga’s first win this season and the first under new coach, Kamal Swamy.

The Stallions sounded their desperation for victory building up to the match, needing to stay in the top flight next season.

Nadroga goalkeeper, Isikeli Sevanaia stood tall in the first half denying the home team every chance of getting on the scoreboard.

Both teams went into the shed levelled at nil-all.

A fierce display metres away from the goal mouth 12 minutes into the second-half saw Rusiate Matarerega latch on to a loose ball and heading home the first goal.

Leading 1-nil, the Stallions were pumped, attacking and gaining ground gradually with Leisari Qalica spotting a gap and slotting their second from far right.

Navua fans were on the edge of their seats and were given some hope when Zainal Ali found the back of the net minutes after Nadroga’s second goal.

In sheer frustration to the home team and its fans, Swamy’s men played tactically, slowing down the pace of the game and keeping the hosts at bay.