Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|240 bookings for failure to wear mask|REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|Over 50 MoH staff terminated|Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate|Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated|81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE's worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|
First win for Leeds in EPL

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 3, 2021 8:00 am

Leeds picked up their first victory in the Premier League this season as they defeat Watford 1-0 this morning.

Defender Diego Llorente returned from injury to score the winner over Watford.

In other matches, Chelsea thrashed Southampton 3-1, Wolves defeated New Castle 2-1, Brighton, Manchester United drew with Everton and Arsenal finished with no goals as well as Burnley and Norwich.

