First win for Leeds in EPL

Leeds picked up their first victory in the Premier League this season as they defeat Watford 1-0 this morning.
Defender Diego Llorente returned from injury to score the winner over Watford.
In other matches, Chelsea thrashed Southampton 3-1, Wolves defeated New Castle 2-1, Brighton, Manchester United drew with Everton and Arsenal finished with no goals as well as Burnley and Norwich.
