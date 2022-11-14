First time for female refs at FIFA World Cup

Japan’s Yamashita Yoshimi, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Stephanie Frappart from France

History will be created at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as for the first time ever, female referees will officiate some matches.

Japan’s Yamashita Yoshimi, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Stephanie Frappart from France have been selected by the World governing body to officiate in Qatar 2022.

The three female referees have all been named among the 36 referees selected for the tournament that begins next Monday.

Frappart, Yamashita and Mukansanga have all previously officiated at a men’s tournament, including the UEFA Super Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

The World Cup kicks off next Monday with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador at 4am.

