First Rewa and Labasa final in BOG history

[Photo: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

For the first time in the 44 year history of the Punjas Battle of the Giants, Farmtrac Tractors Labasa and Rewa will play in the final.

Both teams have never met in the final since the tournament started in 1978.

Defending champions Rewa is expecting a tough clash when they meet in the final today at Churchill Park.

Rewa Coach Marika Rodu says there is a lot of work needed to be done after their 1-nil win over Nadi yesterday.

Rodu says fatigue has been an issue as the side played a DPL game earlier in the week.

“Its great to be in the final but its not over yet for us we need to go back check with the resources that we have, recovery all the physio work will be working hard.”

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap says their semifinal clash with Ba was a perfect matchup as they were pushed to the limit.

However, Pratap says Rewa has the upper hand today.

“All the odds are against us because looking at the time we played, we played later than them so they have more recovery time then us , plus we played an extra half an hour so they played less half an hour so they are fresher than us.”

Rewa is the second most successful team in the BOG, winning it 9 times while Labasa has only lifted the trophy twice.

The BOG final kicks off at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.