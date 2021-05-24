Football
First Olympic Games win for NZ football
July 22, 2021 9:31 pm
The New Zealand football side celebrates after creating history [Source: NZ Football/Twitter]
The New Zealand football side created history by registering its first win in an Olympic Games.
New Zealand defeated South Korea 1-0 after a 76th minute goal from Chris Wood.
It’s a massive result for the Oly Whites, representing their first victory at this level, after sole draws in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.
The win is also a significant boost to the Kiwis chances of reaching the knockout stages.
Their other group games will be against Honduras and Romania.
