First Olympic Games win for NZ football

The New Zealand football side created history by registering its first win in an Olympic Games.

New Zealand defeated South Korea 1-0 after a 76th minute goal from Chris Wood.

It’s a massive result for the Oly Whites, representing their first victory at this level, after sole draws in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

Article continues after advertisement

The win is also a significant boost to the Kiwis chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Their other group games will be against Honduras and Romania.