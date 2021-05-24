Home

Football

First Olympic Games win for NZ football

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 22, 2021 9:31 pm
The New Zealand football side celebrates after creating history [Source: NZ Football/Twitter]

The New Zealand football side created history by registering its first win in an Olympic Games.

New Zealand defeated South Korea 1-0 after a 76th minute goal from Chris Wood.

It’s a massive result for the Oly Whites, representing their first victory at this level, after sole draws in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

Article continues after advertisement

The win is also a significant boost to the Kiwis chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Their other group games will be against Honduras and Romania.

