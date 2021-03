First loss for Tailevu Naitasiri in Futsal League

Tailevu Naitasiri suffered its first loss in the Digicel Futsal League Southern Zone.

The side fell to Rewa 4-6 in round four at the FMF Gymnasium last night.

In another major upset last night, defending champion Suva lost 3-4 to Nasinu while Navua edged Lami 4-3.

Round five will commence tomorrow at the FMF Gymnasium.

Navua faces Suva at 6pm, Lami takes on Rewa at 7pm and Nasinu meets Northland Tailevu at 8pm.