First leg of senior league play-off in Labasa

Seaqaqa will host the first leg

The first leg of the Digicel Senior football League 2022 playoff between Seaqaqa and Tavua will be held in Labasa this weekend.

Fiji Football Association has confirmed that Seaqaqa hosts Tavua at Subrail Park on Saturday.

The match will kick off at 1pm.

Article continues after advertisement

The winner after the two legs will be promoted to the Premier division next season.

Meanwhile, the Digicel National Youth League will be played at three venues on Saturday.

Games will be played at the Fiji FA Academies in Suva and Ba as well as the Seaqaqa Muslim Primary School.