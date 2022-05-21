First Fiji FACT for Azariah Soromon

Suva striker Azariah Soromon in action. [File Photo]

Ni-Vanuatu national and Suva striker Azariah Soromon is relishing the idea of his first Digicel Fiji FACT tournament tomorrow.

Soromon has never played in a Fiji FACT since joining Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva in 2021, but that will change against R.C Manubhai Ba.

The 22-year-old has been one of the club’s top strikers and is eager to show off his skills on game day.

“Preparation for the Fiji FACT has been going well and we have only one day left. This is my first time and I am looking forward.”

The Fiji FACT is a whole new level, Soromon knows the onus is on them to defend the title.

“All the teams will be coming in prepared and I think all the teams will come out hard. As you know us gang are the defending champions, it will be easy for us but we will try our best to defend the title.”

Despite the weather not being on their side, the players are excited about facing their former teammates tomorrow.

Suva hosts Ba at 3 pm tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

At 11 am Security System Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nasinu followed by All in One Builders Nadi, Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua at 1 pm, and Glamada Investments Rewa’s will battle 4R Electrical Labasa at 5 pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadi/Navua, Ba vs Suva plus the Rewa and Labasa games on Mirchi FM.