Football

First Beach Soccer coaching course for Fiji FA

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 22, 2022 4:08 pm

Fiji Football Association will hold its first-ever Beach Soccer coaching course next week.

Twenty participants from around the country will be taking part in the seven days course which starts on Monday at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

The participants will undergo theory and practical sessions under the leadership of FIFA Instructor, Angelo Schirinzi.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji FA Technical Director, Timo Jankowski says the primary objective of the Beach Soccer Basic Level Course is to introduce the basic knowledge of Beach Soccer with the understanding of the techniques and skills related to the game.

Schirinzi holds a UEFA Pro-License and has written the official FIFA Beach Soccer Book.

Timo adds there will be a mini beach soccer tournament where potential players will be selected.

A number of Fiji FA Academy players will go through the drills during the course.

Some of these academy players will be in action this weekend in the Digicel Premier League.

Two matches will be held at Churchill Park with Ba facing Nasinu at 1pm and Lautoka takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

At Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Navua meets Nadi at 2pm and Suva battles Nadroga at 4pm.

These two matches plus the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Suva and Nadroga at 12pm will be shown live on FBC’S pay-per-view Pop channel.

[Source: Fiji FA]

