Finishing woes continue for Nadi

Week in week out, finishing continues to be the Nadi Football side’s main downfall in the Digicel Premier League.

The side suffered its third consecutive loss to Suva last week, and disappointed coach Kamal Swamy says that will be the focus this week before they host Labasa on Sunday.

Swamy says while they’re banking on their home ground advantage, the players have been urged to up their game to get the maximum points.

“We have to work on finishing, we created a lot of chances and we should have scored five clear goals, but unfortunately our finishing is very bad. But we cannot blame the players and executives because we have already paid money to the Nadi Town council for ground two.”

Nadi hosts Labasa at Prince Charles Park at 2pm on Sunday.

There will be three matches at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua, the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Nadroga and Rewa will be at 12pm, Nasinu meets Lautoka at 2pm while Navua battles Suva at 4pm.

All three matches will be shown live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

There will be two matches on Saturday, Nadroga will meet Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm and Tailevu Naitasiri faces Ba at Uprising Sports Centre also at 3.