Finishing a concern for Tailevu Naitasiri

Finishing is an area the Tailevu Naitasiri futsal side are looking to sharpen up before the next round of the Digicel Futsal League Southern Zone.

Coach Sushil Singh says the team was unable to convert their chances which was the reason for their loss in round four.

He says this is something they must address moving forward.

Article continues after advertisement

“Both teams created chances but their finishing on the day was better so definitely we’ll try to work on that area and improve in finishing some of the chances that we have been creating in the game.”

Singh adds the loss does not deter them from their goal of winning the Southern Zone this year.

Round five of the league commences today at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Navua faces Suva at 6pm, Lami takes on Rewa at 7pm and Nasinu meets Northland Tailevu at 8pm.

Meanwhile in the Digicel Premier League this weekend, Ba plays Nadi at 2pm while Lautoka battles Rewa at 4pm at Churchill Park on Sunday.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Suva meets Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Labasa takes on Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Lautoka-Rewa and Nadi-Ba matches on Mirchi FM.