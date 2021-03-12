Finishing a concern for Labasa football

The Labasa football team after round three of the Digicel Premier League are yet to score any goal.

The team has been walking away with a point after three consecutive draws.

They drew with Ba nil-all in the first round, nil-all in round two against Navua and another a nil-all result yesterday against Rewa.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Ravneel Pratap says finishing is something the team is lacking.

“The boys are doing really well but the only problem we are lacking is the goal. Our mid-fielders had a lot of chances and the backline, the strikers but the goals were not scored and it goes to the individual decision making in front of the goal.”

Pratap adds, the team will need to work on this area in order to rank up in the next round.

Labasa after round three has three points on the DPL standing.

Meanwhile, in the DPL matches today, Suva hosts Navua at ANZ Stadium, Nadroga takes on Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Lautoka travels to meet neighbors Nadi at Prince Charles Park.

All matches will commence at 3 pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa/Rewa and Nadroga/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.