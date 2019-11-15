Finish second on VPL also vital: Rodu

Rewa football head coach Marika Rodu is proud of the progress the team has made in this season’s Vodafone Premier League in comparison to last year.

Heading into the last round of the league, the team is currently in second place with 24 points on the table.

Rodu says this is a major improvement from their seventh-place finish last season.

Now in contention for the league title, the team needs to win against Lautoka and hope table leaders Suva loses to Nadi and if the Whites draw this match then the Delta Tigers will need to beat the Blues with eight clear goals.

Focusing on the daunting task at hand, Rodu says anything is possible.

“It’s tough to score eight goals against Lautoka. It doesn’t mean it cannot happen but if we arrive with a fresh mind, fresh mentality and make use of all opportunities that come, we might be able to score. But that’s if Suva draws the game, if they win it, they’re overall winners. So for us, we need to secure the second place position as it is very crucial at this stage.”

Rewa battles Lautoka on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.

Also, on Sunday at 3pm, Suva takes on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

On Saturday, Labasa hosts Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park while Navua meets Nasinu at 7pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Navua-Nasinu and Rewa-Lautoka games on Mirchi FM.