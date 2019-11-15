Home

Financial constraints hinders preparation

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 30, 2020 4:29 pm
Nadi Head Coach Kamal Swamy

Financial constraint is one of the biggest factor hindering the preparations of the Nadi football side ahead of the Vodafone Premier League.

The impact of COVID-19 has left some players jobless and aren’t able to find means to travel for training.

Nadi Head Coach Kamal Swamy says this has forced some players to only turn up for only three to four days of training in a week.

“We have some players who have lost their jobs and do not have the fare to travel for training plus our sponsors have pulled out and we cannot cater for their allowances so these are some of the things the players and families are facing now and the same problem is faced by the association.”

Swamy says this is an added challenge for him as he tries to get the players back into the form they were in before the pandemic.

He says fitness and skills are key areas that needs improvement.

Meanwhile, the VPL will resume next weekend with Ba taking on Navua and Suva a day after at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba.

The Men in Black will then play Lautoka at Churhcill Park on July 15 and host Nasinu on July 18.

 

