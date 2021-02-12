Final test for Ba and Lautoka

The Ba and Lautoka football sides will test their players for the final time today before the Vodafone Premier League season starts next weekend.

Both teams will face off in a friendly today at Lautoka’s Churchill Park where new coaches Tagi Vonolagi and Kamal Swamy will test their combinations.

The friendly was supposed to be held at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba but was later postponed to today.

Lautoka will host Ba in the friendly at Churchill Park at 3pm.

Meanwhile, looking at the VPL round one fixtures, two matches will be played next Saturday with Nadroga hosting Nadi at Lawaqa Park at 5pm and Labasa meets Ba at Subrail Park at 1:30pm.

Suva will take on Rewa next Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium and you can catch the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park.