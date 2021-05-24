Final camp for national football team next week

The Fiji Football national team will head into its final camp next Monday before it they leave for the FIFA World Cup preliminary competition in Qatar.

With only 11 spots to fill, the 26 players in the national training squad will need to prove themselves in order to be selected.

Team Manager Anushil Kumar says if things go as planned, they will be able to have an international match with a team from outside the region.

“It will be a stiff competition within the team inorder for them to make the final spot. And we are also the advice from international teams for some international friendlies but that will be confirmed by CEO in the coming days. But the preparation and sull camp will be on by next Monday.”

The national team will leave Fiji for Qatar in March.