Final BOG pool match of day two currently underway

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
August 8, 2020 5:45 pm

Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa currently playing All in One Builders Nadi in the final pool match of day two at the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament.

Both teams are currently locked at nil-all.

The winner from this match will be the first team to book a semifinal spot next weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

The match is currently in half time.

