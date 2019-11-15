Fijian footballers on the frontline in Victoria

Four Fijian football players worked in the frontline as volunteers during the lockdown in Victoria, Australia.

These players include former national reps Tito Vodowaqa, Savenaca Baledrokadroka, Peni Tuigulagula and former Fiji under-17 goalkeeper Asaeli Batikasa.

All players play for Franston Pines Football Club and are happy with their progress.

Franston FC Vice-President Victor Kumar says the player’s story featured on ABC Pacific Sports Show on Monday where they shared their experiences.

During the lockdown in Victoria, the players were part of a project called ‘Play for Lives’ initiated by former Socceroo and SBS broadcaster Craig Foster.

The four young Fijians helped to deliver 200 meals a week to local vulnerable residents who were struggling with life and those affected by drug abuse.

Kumar says the pandemic had such a significant impact on the health and well-being of residents, however, they were very excited to see the four Fijians.

Baledrokadroka says they were not able to showcase their talent because of Covid-19 but they are happy to be part of the ‘Play for Lives’ project.

The players also helped the elderly by cleaning their gardens and lawn mowing.