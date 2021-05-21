Home

Fijian duo elected in FIFA Committees

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 24, 2021 4:00 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

Two Fijians have been elected to be part of the FIFA Committee.

Fiji Football Association vice president Aiyaz Musa will now be part of FIFA’s Governance, Audit and Compliance committee while Ba Lawyer Samuel Ram was elected as a member of the FIFA Appeals committee.

Ram had previously served as a member of the FIFA Appeals committee.

Both Musa and Ram were elected during the 71st FIFA Ordinary Congress last Saturday which was attended by all 211 member countries via the virtual platform.

They will serve for the next four years together with the Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel who is a FIFA Council Member.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says both candidates had to go through a rigorous eligibility check before being endorsed as candidates.

