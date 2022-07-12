Fiji women have a chance: Kumar

Vanisha Kumar.

Midfielder Vanisha Kumar believes the Digicel Fiji Football women’s team has a real shot at the OFC Women’s Nations Cup and eventually the World Cup.

The winner of the competition will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs with a chance to qualify for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Australian based Kumar says the current squad has the potential to go all the way.

Article continues after advertisement

“The girls and the team are much more disciplined from when I was younger and everyone is really focused. I think we have a real shot going into the World Cup. I think this is the best chance we’ve got as we have a great squad, great team, great coach and officials.”

The 27-year-old is part of the 26-member squad named for the Women’s Nations Cup and she also represented Fiji in the 2011 and 2015 South Pacific Games.

The OFC Women’s Nations Cup starts tomorrow and Fiji plays its first game on Thursday night against the Solomon Islands at 7 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.