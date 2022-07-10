Fiji women's football team named

[Source: Fiji Football]

Digicel National Women’s football Coach Lisa Cole has named a 26-player squad for the upcoming OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

Head coach Lisa Cole has picked a locally-based team, with the exception of US-based forward Trina Davis.

The youthful side includes seven players from both Labasa FC and Ba FC, the two top-performing teams in this year’s Digicel Women’s Super League.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has been drawn in Group C alongside New Caledonia and the Solomon Islands and get their campaign underway against the Solomon Islands on July 14, followed by their second group stage fixture v New Caledonia on July 17.

The top two teams from each of the three groups in Fiji will advance to the quarter-finals, alongside the two best-performing third-placed teams.

The final will be held on July 30 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Team:

Goalkeepers:

Seruwaia VASUITOGA (Rewa FC)

Mereseini WAQALI (Ba FC)

Selai TIKOISUVA (Nadroga FC)

Merevesi OFAKIMALINO (Rewa FC)

Defenders:

Filomena RACEA (Tailevu Naitasiri FC)

Veniana RANADI (Suva FC)

Unaisi TUBERI (Labasa FC)

Maria VERONIKA (Tailevu Naitasiri FC)

Aliza HUSSEIN (Ba FC)

Angeline REKHA (Ba FC).

Midfielders:

Adi BAKANICEVA (Tailevu Naitasiri FC)

Mereoni TORA (Suva FC)

Vanisha KUMAR (Labasa FC)

Cema NASAU (Labasa FC)

Jotivini TABUA (Labasa FC)

Sofi DIYALOWAI (Labasa FC)

Shayal SINDHIKA (Labasa FC)

Viniana NAISALUWAKI (Labasa FC)

Evivi BUKA (Ba FC).

Forwards:

Koleta LIKUCULACULA (Ba FC)

Anasimeci VOLITIKORO (Labasa FC)

Trina DAVIS (Washington Rush)

Luisa TAMANITOAKULA (Ba FC), Narieta LEBA (Ba FC)

Imeri NAI (Rewa FC), Timaima VUNIYAYAWA (Rewa FC)