Fiji wins FANCA title

It was the national team player Afraz Ali who scored the lone goal to give Fiji a 1-nil win over defending champions New Zealand in the final of the FANCA Nations World Cup at Prince Charles Park.

Both sides were tied at nil-all until the final whistle which forced the match into extra time.

The Lautoka defender was the hero for the hosts who scored in the second half of the extra spell in the thrilling encounter.

Champions Fiji walked away with $4,000 while runners-up New Zealand received $1,000.

Fiji who had been unbeaten in the tournament drew 2-all with Canada in their last pool game while NZ beat USA 3-1 in the semi-final.

In other matches, New Zealand Masters defeated Fiji 3-0 while Fiji beat Canada 5-0 to clinch the Veterans title.