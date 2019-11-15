Fiji will soon have a fulltime Futsal coach

The Fiji Football Association is serious about the future of Futsal in the country.

After the Fiji FA Council meeting in Nadi over the weekend, President, Rajesh Patel says they will now be getting a full-time Futsal coach for the national side with the government’s help.

He says it will just be like rugby where we have a sevens and a fifteens coach.

“The National Sports Commission as usually gives to the National coach and we are also asking now the national sports commission, we will be getting a full-time national Futsal coach which is a different code which is a five a side and the 11 a side which is different and the same thing happens in rugby so in football we are asking for the same resources to be given from the national sports commission and will be looking at the Futsal coach and the 11s coach.”

Patel adds they want to develop beach football in the country.

He says they have spoken to a few individuals who are keen on shouldering the responsibility of beach football.

Meanwhile, the refurbished Govind Park in Ba will host the Inter-District Championship next year.

Govind Park was closed for repair after it was damaged by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016

It has been decided at the Council meeting that the Fiji FACT will be held in Suva and the Battle of the Giants will be staged in Nadi.