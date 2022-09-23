Fiji vs NZ final in OFC U-19 Championship

[Source: Fiji FA/Facebook]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys and New Zealand will represent the Oceania region to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup next year in Indonesia.

Fiji defeated New Caledonia 1-0 in the first semi-final while New Zealand beat Tahiti 2-0 in the second semis.

These two teams will clash in the OFC Under-19 Championship final on Sunday.

Junior Bula Boys head coach Ronil Lal says they have only two days to plan for the Junior All Whites.

“It will be difficult, it won’t be easy so planning is very important. We’ve got two days, we’ll see what we can do in those two days.”

Lal also thanked the player’s families and fans as well as the Fiji Football Association for their support towards the team.

Nabil Begg scored Fiji’s winning goal against New Caledonia.