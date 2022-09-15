Fiji Under-19 through to knock-out stages after draw

[Source: OFC / Website]

The Junior Bula Boys ended in a nil-all draw against Tahiti this evening in the OFC Under-19 Championships.

Fiji put up a good fight but the young Tahitians managed to defend their territory well.

The two sides will still qualify to the quarter-finals despite the draw.

Fiji Coach Ronil Lal says it’s a do or die game for them as they do not want to bow out of the competition as yet.

“It will be tough now , it’s not a pool game where we’ll get another chance so we have to really prepare well for it and at the moment we are not sure who we are going to play but let’s see the opponent then we will have a plan for them”

Lal says the rivalry in the competition is high but the players are ready to take on the competition as they hit the knock-out stages.

Fiji’s opponent in the quarter-final is yet to be confirmed.