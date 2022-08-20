Fiji unbeaten in FANCA Nations World Cup

[Source: FANCA Federation/Facebook]

The Fiji football team is the only unbeaten side in the FANCA Nations World Cup currently underway at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Last night, the side won their third game in a row, beating Australia 1-nil in front of a packed crowd.

The goal was scored by Shazil Ali in the first half.

They have also qualified for the semifinals but will play their last pool game against Canada today.

The main semifinal is expected to kick off at 8pm.

Meanwhile, defending champions New Zealand beat Canada 2-nil in the other main game.

Looking at some results, Australia Legends beat Canada Legends 1-nil, Fiji and Canada Veterans drew nil all, while Fiji Masters hammered USA Masters 4-nil.

The finals will be played tomorrow.