Fiji U-19 to face New Caledonia in semis

Action from the Fiji vs Samoa U-19 match [Source: Fiji Football]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will face New Caledonia in the semi-final of the OFC Under-19 Championship.

Fiji was the first team through to the semis after breezing past Samoa 4-1 earlier today.

New Caledonia is now up next for the Ronil Lal-coached side after edging a physical Solomon Islands side 1-0.

Article continues after advertisement

Willy Read’s early penalty proved enough for New Caledonia with the Solomon Islands ending the game with 10 men.

Fiji will face New Caledonia on Wednesday and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports.