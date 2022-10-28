Fiji U-17 pooled with PNG,Samoa and Tonga

The Oceania Football Confederation Under-17 Championship pools have been confirmed where Fiji will host nine other countries.

Fiji is pooled with Samoa, Papua New Guinea, and Tonga in group A.

Group B consists of reigning champions New Zealand, New Caledonia, and American Samoa while Tahiti, Vanuatu, and the Cook Islands in group C.

The tournament will be hosted in Fiji from January 11th to 29th.

It’s the first time the tournament will; be held since 2018 due to the COVID-19 pandemic with matches to be played at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba and Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium.

This will also be a qualifying tournament for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru next year.

Each team will play each other once in their respective groups.

The winners, runners-up, and the two highest-ranked 3rd placed teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals on January 21 and 22.

The semi-finals will take place on January 25th with the tournament final set for HFC Bank Stadium on January 28th.

The opening game of the OFC U-17 Championship 2023 will be between New Zealand and New Caledonia on January 11th from the Ba Academy.