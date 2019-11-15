Fiji to march into Camp this Saturday

The Fiji women’s under 16 team will be marching into camp tomorrow afternoon in preparation for the OFC Women’s U16 Championship.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says players will be camping at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa for the next eight weeks.

Yusuf says Fiji FA has made arrangements for the girls to attend school in Suva during the day so that preparation for the championship does not affect their education.

He says Fiji FA is working on getting uniforms done for the girls so that it eases the burden on the families.

Transport to and from schools will also be provided for by the Fiji Football.

Yusuf says the girls will then train will Coach Tagi Vonolagi in the evenings.

The OFC Women’s under 16 Championship will be held in Tahiti in the first quarter of this year.