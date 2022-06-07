Fiji to host OFC U16 Men’s Cup and Futsal Invitational

The U16 trials [Source: Fiji Football]

The Oceania Football Confederation has confirmed the Under 16 Men’s Cup scheduled for January next year will be held in Fiji.

Along with this is OFC’s Futsal Invitational competition in September which will also be hosted in the country.

The OFC Futsal Champions League, however, has been cancelled due to ongoing border restrictions and logistical challenges.

OFC has also confirmed the Champions League finals tournament will commence in August seeing New Zealand as the host nation.

Nikao Sokattak and Auckland City are the two teams confirmed for the finals at the moment while the six winners from respective national play-offs will join them at the end of their qualifying tournament.

Meanwhile, Tahiti will host OFC Under 19 Men’s Cup in September.

[Source: OFC]