Fiji to face Vanuatu in Plate final

Fiji defeated Tonga 8-1 in the Plate semi-final to advance to the final of the OFC Futsal Cup at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Fiji took a slender 2-1 lead at half-time.

The hosts applied tremendous pressure from the first whistle resulting in an own goal by Tonga’s Hemaloto Polovili.

Rajneel Singh increased the lead to make it 2-0 before Lachman Atoa pulled one back for a 2-1 scoreline at the breather.

The Sahil Dave-captained side improved its finishing touches and scored six more goals in the second half.

Surjason Sami got a hat trick while Navneet Chand scored a double with Vineet Nadan adding another.

Fiji will now face Vanuatu in the Plate final at 1pm tomorrow.