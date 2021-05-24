Home

Football

Fiji suffers heavy defeat in friendly

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 8, 2022 5:03 am
[Source: SKIP TAN]

The Fiji Football women’s team will take a lot of learnings from its friendly match against the Philippines last night.

This is the side’s first international friendly in more than two years in preparation for the OFC Women’s Nations Cup 2022.

Lisa Cole’s side suffered a huge defeat going down 7-2 to the Philippines.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji will have to re-strategize on its defense and combination play as its opponent punished the players in both areas.

The side meets the Philippines again next Monday.

Meanwhile, at the local scene, the Digicel Premier League continues with a full round of fixtures this weekend.

Defending champions Lautoka returns in action facing Nasinu at 2pm followed by Navua battling Suva at 4pm at the Uprising Sports Centre on Sunday.

Both matches plus the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Rewa and Nadroga at 12pm will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Another match on Sunday sees Nadi host Labasa at 2pm at Prince Charles Park.

Two matches will be played on Saturday at 3pm, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre and Rewa takes on Nadroga behind closed doors at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

