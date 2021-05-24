Fiji sevens team inspires Fiji Football national team

Fiji’s successful golden outing at the Tokyo Olympics continues to inspire other sporting fraternities in the country.

Fiji Football in particular has congratulated the sevens team in setting the bar for other sporting federations to follow.

Fiji Football head coach Flemming Serritslev says there is much to learn from Fiji sevens gold medal win.

“The performance at the Olympic Games it was outstanding and really a big motivation for all other sports and I can only congratulate as well players and staff in both teams with this fantastic performance, they are really outing Fiji on the world map”.

Serritslev says personally for him the golden sevens team has given football many takeaways.

“We are looking at ourselves more and try to bring our players, our own team in a better condition and really working hard on our playing style philosophy”.

The next Olympics will be held in France and FASANOC hopes to take more Team Fiji athletes in 2024.