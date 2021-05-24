Home

Fiji needs a win to advance

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 22, 2022 1:11 pm
Chris Wood scores for New Zealand against Fiji [Source: NZ Football]

The Digicel Bula Boys will need to beat Papua New Guinea on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers in Qatar.

After defeating Fiji 4-0 this morning, New Zealand sits at the top of pool B and PNG is second on goal difference as they beat New Caledonia 1-0 today.

This means a win is what Fiji needs to finish second from the group while a draw will be good enough for PNG to progress with New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

Two teams from groups A and B will advance to the semi-finals of the OFC qualifiers, with the eventual winners playing off against the fourth-placed team from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football for a berth at the World Cup Finals.

After going down to the All Whites, national coach Fleming Serritslev says the Kiwis played well today.

“The disappointment there cannot actually be so big because tonight we lost to a much better opponent”.

Fiji will play Papua New Guinea at 5am on Friday and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

