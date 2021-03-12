Fiji Muslim IDC seals deal with Digicel

The 2021 Fiji Muslim Inter-District Championship have been given a major boost.

For the first time, Digicel Fiji, announced a new sponsorship deal with the Fiji Muslim Sports Association.

The Digital Operator are title sponsors of the Fiji Muslim IDC to be held in Nadi during the Easter weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says they are delighted to sign the new partnership with the FMSA.

He adds their support for the tournament comes on the back of the milestone deal with the Fiji Football Association earlier this month.

FMSA IDC’s Organising Committee Chair Javed Ahmad says they didn’t have a tournament last year because of the Covid-19 restrictions and they are looking forward to a successful and competitive event next month with Digicel on board.

The 2021 Fiji Muslim IDC will be held between 2nd to 5th April at Prince Charles Park, Nadi.