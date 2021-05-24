Home

Fiji learns Nations Cup fate

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 10, 2022 3:00 pm
[Source: File Photo]

Fiji has been drawn alongside New Caledonia and Solomon Islands for the upcoming OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

The national side which is in Pool C will host the nine-team competition from the 13th to the 30th of next month.

In the 2018 tournament, Fiji finished as runners-up.

In Pool A are Tonga, Cook Island Samoa while Papua New Guinea, Tahiti and Vanuatu are in Pool C.

The tournament will see a new winner as New Zealand have qualified automatically to the World Cup as co-hosts and Chinese Taipei along with Australia are no longer OFC members.

The winner will advance to the play-off tournament which will determine the final three qualification spots for next year’s World Cup.

[Source: OFC]

