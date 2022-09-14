Fiji holds Samoa down for first win

Fiji has recorded its first win in the OFC Futsal Cup after thrashing Samoa 7-0 this evening at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The hosts led 5-0 at half-time as goals were scored by Shahil Dave, Rajneel Singh and Surjason Sami.

Dave and Sami managed to score a double in the first spell.

The second spell started slow but Sami managed to break the tension and score his third goal.

The second goal was scored by Shahil Dave as he marked his hat-trick for the night.

Fiji plays Solomon Islands next and it is a must win match after a loss and one win.

Coach Jerry Sam says they have kept a close eye on how the Solomon Islanders play, and they will have to target the opponents weaknesses.

The man of the match was awarded to Surjason Sami who also scored a hat trick in the match.

Fiji will play Solomon Islands at 6pm tomorrow.