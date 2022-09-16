Fiji holds Kurukuru, goes down to plate

A penalty goal by Sahil Dave with less than two minutes to play saw Fiji hold the Solomon Islands 6-all in a thrilling match at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The result was not enough for the Digicel Fiji Futsal side to make it to the last four.

Player Surjason Sami after their win against Samoa on Wednesday stated that Fiji will come all out against the Kurukuru to defend their home turf and this is what the national side did.

Both teams were tied 4-all at halftime with Ramzan Khan earning a double and Filipe Baravilala as well as Sami scoring a goal each for Fiji.

Fiji head coach Jerry Sam says he is proud of how gutsy his players were.

“If you think about it, Fiji never drew with Solomons or win a match against them but tonight i told them we made history in here because in Fiji, futsal is something that we don’t think much about. For me, I’m really proud of these boys, they gave their hearts out and I told these boys not to wait for what the nation does to them but for them to give something to the nation and this is what they did.”

The second half was as intense with the visitors getting on the scoreboard first through Marlon Sia.

A time-out call was made by Fiji and resulting play paid off as Merril Nand locked the scores at 5-all.

Once again the Solomon Islands were on the front foot after a set-piece goal by Clifford Misitani.

However, Fiji knowing what’s at stake fought back to equalize through Dave who was awarded a penalty as the Solomon Islands committed five fouls.