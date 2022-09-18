Vanuatu tames Fiji in Plate final

The Fiji futsal team went down 4-3 to Vanuatu in the Plate final of the OFC Futsal Cup 2022 at the Vodafone Arena.

The hosts had a dream start when Surjason Sami opened the account after Sahil Dave’s cross in the first half.

Vanuatu hit back as Athanas Alick equalised after a brilliant one-two in counter-attack to make it 1-all before the breather.

Vanuatu scored two goals in the second half to take a 3-1 lead before Sahil Dave struck to pull one back.



Surjason Sami scores the first goal for Fiji

Fiji brought their goalkeeper Ravinesh Anand Singh off the field to bring in Krishneel Singh, a forward player, to strenthen the attack, but Vanuatu took full advantage of it and scored its fourth goal through Alick from halfway mark in an empty goal mouth.

Fiji kept possession and kept attacking resulting in captain Filipe Baravilala scoring their third goal to make it 4-3.