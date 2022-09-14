Fiji Futsal still in the hunt

Action between Fiji and New Caledonia

National futsal coach Jerry Sam is optimistic Fiji can bounce back despite going down 2-4 to New Caledonia in the OFC Futsal Cup today at the Vodafone Arena in Suva last night.

Today the side takes on Samoa at 8:30pm and a win will keep Fiji in the hunt for a spot in the semi-finals.

Sam is confident they can do better and believes more competitions will be great for Fiji.

He adds they’re still in the fight and is proud of his team’s effort.

“We try and put this team together because we have plans in the future and this tournament will really help us in our next game.”

In other games, Fiji FA President’s Five faces Tonga at 1pm, Solomon Islands meet New Caledonia at 3:30pm and New Zealand takes on Vanuatu at 6:30pm.