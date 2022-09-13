Fiji Futsal falls in first match

New Caledonia stunned Fiji with four successive goals to win 4-2 in their OFC Futsal Cup opener at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, New Caledonia scored all their goals in the second spell with Ferdinand Qenegeie netting a hat-trick, he was also the man of the match.

The national side was lucky that New Caledonia couldn’t find the back of the net with three shots on target in the first half.

However, Ramzan Khan delivered before halftime with a powerful shot that left the New Caledonians including their goalkeeper shocked for a 1-0 lead to Fiji.

It was a dream second half start for the Filipe Baravilala captained side when Merril Nand calmly slotted in their second after a defensive blunder.

That goal failed to deter New Caledonia as they continued to put pressure on the Fijians before being rewarded with a first goal to Emanuel Hmaen.

Ferdinand Qenegeie equalized less than 10 minutes later before Baravilala copped a yellow card for foul play.

Qenegeie scored again four minutes later to put New Caledonia in front 3-2 following a lapse of concentration in defense by Fiji before completing his hat-trick close to full-time.

In other games, the Fiji FA Presidents Five lost 1-5 to New Zealand while Vanuatu thrashed Tonga 9-0.