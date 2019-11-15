Fiji football team prepares for Tri-Nations

The Vodafone National football team have been working under the guidance of the new coach Flemming Serritslev as they prepare for the Tri-Nations FIFA later this month.

The team held a one week of camp at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Ba last week.

A 25-member squad was called for a week, without the Ba players who were preparing for the OFC Champions League.

The Tri-Nations FIFA International friendlies against Tahiti and Solomon Islands will be held on the 23rd and 29th of this month.

The national team marches back into camp this Sunday.