Fiji football legends pass on

The Fiji Football Association is mourning the loss of two great footballers of the country, Mitieli Turaganikeli and Joji Tui.

Former Navua rep, Joji Tui, died in a tragic accident along Deuba Village Feeder Road in Navua last Saturday.

The late Tui will be remembered by the football fraternity as the true son of Navua.

Former national and Ba rep Mitieli Turaganikeli, died of a short illness at the Ba hospital at the age of 77.

Turaganikeli was remembered for being a great leader, entertaining footballer, and being loyal to his district as well as the nation.

The national football legend was also part of the Ba team that won the Inter District Championship (IDC) title for six years in a row (1975-1980).

The late Saweri, Ba sensation was awarded a legends medal by Fiji FA during the Vodafone Fiji FACT opening ceremony in Lautoka last year.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel acknowledged the supreme contribution by both Turaganikeli and Tui in the football arena.

Patel said the association has lost two true sons of Fiji who had football at heart.

[Source: Fiji FA]