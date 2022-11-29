Fiji football fraternity mourns loss of Pillay

[Photo: Ba Football Association - Ba FC]

The football family in Fiji is mourning the loss of former national defender Arjun Pillay.

Football Association President Rajesh Patel says the entire fraternity is saddened to learn about the death of the former Ba and Tavua rep.

Patel acknowledged the supreme contribution by Pillay to football and says it’s a huge loss as he had been a great footballer and an inspirational leader of his time.

Pillay represented Fiji at the South Pacific Games in 1995.

He played for Ba from 1990 to 1997.

The solid defender played alongside players like the Sami brothers of Julie and Vimal, Epeli Rokoqica, Valerio Nasema,the late Taito Bula, Josaia Dau, Esala, Osea and Manoa Masi.