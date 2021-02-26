Fiji Football embarks on a new journey with Digicel

Fiji Football has embarked on a new journey with Digicel Fiji now jumping on board as the official partner for the next three years.

Digicel Fiji will now sponsor all the associations major asset including the national league, mens and womens senior league as well as the inaugural super league.

Digicel has directed an investment of $2.85m for the next three years.

Chief Executive Farid Mohammed during the launch at the FMF Gymnasium says Digicel will support all levels of football from schools, clubs, national including Futsal.