Fiji Football acknowledges intensified football competition

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has sent out a stern warning to all district teams to stay on your toes this season.

While speaking at the official launch of the 2020 Vodafone Premier League season, Patel acknowledged the intensity of competition in football in the recent past.

Patel has also given reassurance to all football lovers in Fiji that there is a lot to look forward to in the coming years.

Vodafone has given the tournament a sponsorship worth $182,000.

There is an increase in the prize money of VPL 2020 as the winner of the Premier division will receive $20,000 together with the silverware while the runner-up will get $7,000.

In the Senior division, the winner will walk away $7,000 prize money and runner up to receive $3,000.

The 2020 Vodafone Premier League season kick starts next weekend and fixtures will be released soon.